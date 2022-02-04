Countdown begins for LIC IPO, draft prospectus likely next week

LIC initial public offering (IPO) is definitely something that the street is looking forward to. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2022 speech said that the LIC IPO is coming out soon. There was no timeline given but the countdown has begun.

LIC's initial public offering (IPO) is something that the street is definitely looking forward to. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2022 speech said that the LIC IPO is coming out soon. There was no timeline given but the countdown has begun.

The draft prospectus will likely be filed between February 7, 2022 and February 11, 2022. The government has received the embedded value report for LIC and it is expected to be slightly over Rs 5 trillion. The enterprise value will be multiple times of this.

