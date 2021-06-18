Corporate earnings to stay on track; focus on small & midcap outperformance: Buoyant Cap's Jigar Mistry

VIDEOS

Updated : June 18, 2021 13:38:24 IST

It's a volatile market of late, but Jigar Mistry, co-founder of Buoyant Capital, on Friday said that he expects corporate profits expected to be strong like last few quarters.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “The corporate profitability going forward is not likely to be as strong as what we have seen over the past couple of quarters, which has been fantastic; Q4 (FY21) was the most blockbuster quarters for Nifty and BSE 100 companies that we have witnessed.”

The midcap and smallcap outperformance has been the talk of the Dalal Street watchers.

“The small and midcap outperformance vis-à-vis the larger indices was already at a level which has not been seen in the last 10 years or so. 2008 was better but since then this is the largest year of one year outperformance by them,” said Mistry.

He further said that India is a reasonable market to stay invested in right now and the preferred stocks are ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Federal Bank in the banking sector.

