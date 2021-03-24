Continue to like Adani Ports; seeing price correction in pharma: Complete Circle Consultants

VIDEOS

Updated : March 24, 2021 11:52 AM IST

Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO of Complete Circle Consultants, on Wednesday said that he continues to be positive on Adani Port as the company is "transforming from a plain port services co to an integrated logistics player".

"They have done acquisitions which have been value accretive and also we are seeing global trends of upsizing of containers and vessels and Adani is the only one which is capable of handling that,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Chadha also said that renewed fears of lockdown have led to rotation in the pharmaceutical sector.

“Pharmaceutical in particular we have seen good rotation. If you see Nifty Pharma index year-to-date (YTD), it is 8 percent down and you have stocks like Divi's Lab from Rs 3,900 to 3,300-3,400 levels, Ipca is also down 15 percent. So, there is time and price correction. So continue to like Divi's, Neuland Labs, and Cipla. So, in general pharmaceutical looks good,” he said.

Chadha is also bullish on gas stocks. He is positive on Gujarat Gas and believes that it is a structural play.

He is also positive on Escorts. “Escorts - I continue to like. Tractor and farm equipment - you can see in next 2 years 15 percent plus volume growth,” he said.

