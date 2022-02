Zinc prices have seen strong gains with zinc spot premium trading at record highs. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc and newly elected Chairman of International Zinc Association said sustainability is the top agenda for zinc producers.

Zinc prices have seen strong gains with zinc spot premium trading at record highs.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc and newly elected Chairman of International Zinc Association said sustainability is the top agenda for zinc producers.

He said the zinc producers should work on battery storage solutions as zinc-air batteries can prove to be cost effective solution for storing of renewable power.

Watch video for more.