WTO panel asks India to withdraw sugar subsidies; here's why

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has submitted 115 pages of the report and has gone in favour of Brazil, Australia and Guatemala. This is the trade dispute with India on sugar subsidies.

This was put out in 2019 on a case alleging India for excessive domestic support and export subsidies.

The ruling has come against India, but there is a very strong response from the Indian commerce ministry that the findings of the panel are unacceptable and they are unreasoned, not supported by WTO rules.

Reacting to this, Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), said that India has a clear appeal and can go to the appellate authority.

“India currently does not have any subsidy on exports. Whatever subsidies were given in the last 2-3 years are as per legal experts and 100 percent WTO compatible,” he said.

