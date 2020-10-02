Will the demand for food commodities see a surge as states allow dine-in facility at hotels and restaurants? Experts discuss

VIDEOS

Updated : October 02, 2020 10:37 PM IST

The government has released guidelines for the fifth phase of unlocking with more relaxations. Maharashtra now becomes the latest state to allow hotels, food courts and restaurants to allow dine-in from October 5 with 50 percent capacity.

Some other states are also likely to follow suit and allow outdoor dining with limited capacity. So will the demand for food commodities see a surge in the coming days? To discuss this, Manisha Gupta spoke to Abinash Verma, Director General of ISMA, Ajay Goyal, Director of Shivaji Flour Mills Pvt. Ltd and Angshu Mallick, COO of Adani Wilmar.

Also watch Francisco Blanch, Head of Global Commodities at BofAML speak about his outlook for various commodities.