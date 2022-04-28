Wheat prices may go up; expect India to become a net exporter in 3-5 years: Rabobank

Carlos Mera Arzeno, Senior Commodity Analyst at Rabobank, said he expects India to become a net exporter of wheat in three to five years and not just yet as there are logistical issues involved.

Wheat prices have hit all-time highs in 2022. Carlos Mera Arzeno, Senior Commodity Analyst at Rabobank, believes that there is a lot more potential for prices to increase in the future.

“Russia is the number one exporter of wheat and with Russian banks affected by the SWIFT exclusion, many traders not trading with Russia will create challenges ahead," he said.

He added that the demand for wheat is very inelastic, unlike products like corn or soybean, so there is lot more potential for further price increases in the future.

On his thoughts about India turning into a net exporter of wheat, he said it is a great help, but there are also logistical issues involved. "India is not used to exporting this volume of wheat. In the short term, it seems to be a welcome relief for wheat trade, especially for those countries which need to import wheat, such as Egypt and some other middle eastern countries," he said.

However, it is more of an exceptional situation, he said, adding that India had an excellent monsoon last year, but this may not be the case going forward.

"I would expect India to become a major exporter of wheat three to five years from now, At least not just yet," he said.

Last week, a government official told CNBCTV-18 that India is well positioned on wheat availability and the stock in April is estimated at 190 lakh metric tonne (LMT) versus a stocking requirement of 75 LMT.

Further, India's current buffer grain stock stands at 513 LMT and this is double the requirement of 210 LMT for April.

The government has also raised the wheat production target for 2022-23 as it expects 328 metric tonne (MT) to be produced against 316 a year earlier.

Earlier this month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said Egypt, which is one of the largest importers of wheat from Ukraine and Russia, has approved India as a wheat supplier.

