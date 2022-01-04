What investors should expect from commodity market in 2022? Edward Morse shares his view

In 2021, dominating the commodity market's concerns was high power prices and lower supplies from mines caused by declining inventories. This tightened supply in the face of higher demand from China and other countries forced commodity prices higher. To decode the year gone by and discuss the road ahead for commodities, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Edward Morse, Global Head of Commodities at Citi.

In 2021, dominating the commodity market's concerns was high power prices and lower supplies from mines caused by declining inventories. This tightened supply in the face of higher demand from China and other countries forced commodity prices higher.

This strong demand which is expected to strengthen is a key factor to watch in 2022 as the decarbonisation policy and COVID variants could disrupt markets yet again.

Inflation and rate hike cycles, China demand are some of the few concerns heading into the New Year, leaving many experts with the opinion that the only common factor will be volatility.

To decode the year gone by and discuss the road ahead for commodities, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Edward Morse, Global Head of Commodities at Citi.

