Weak demand in China, Japan weighs on aluminium prices

By Manisha Gupta
For last one month aluminium has been trading at a three-week low on back of weak demand from China and Japan. China has ramped up their aluminium exports. China inventories also have gained up by 47 percent since the end of January and this also weighing on.

Aluminium is seeing a bit of gain and is trading at $3,400 a tonne. The all-time high for the aluminium prices has been $4,100 and that has been touched in the month of March.
Oil prices dip further, drop 55 cents to $100 a barrel
Also US dollar is trading at two-year highs, very hawkish statements from the US fed also seem to be weighing on the markets.
