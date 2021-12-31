Titan’s 18k gold watch collection 'Nebula' a timeless collection, says Aditi Rao Hydari

Titan Watches and actor Aditi Rao Hydari have launched a selection of Nebula's exquisite watches for weddings. It is one of those timeless collections that one can pass on from generation to generation and it will be relevant at any time in terms of fashion and beauty, said Actor Aditi Rao Hydari.

She also shared her perspective on investments in gold, on why people don’t wear watches with Indian attire, the one thing she would want to leave behind in 2021 and her outlook for 2022.

Watch the accompanying video for more.