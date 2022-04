Tea prices have gained in the last few days on expectations of increase in Indian exports due to economic unrest in Sri Lanka. CNBC-TV18 learns that nearly 90 percent of tea produced in Sri Lanka is exported.

Tea prices have gained in the last few days on expectations of increase in Indian exports due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

CNBC-TV18 learns that nearly 90 percent of tea produced in Sri Lanka is exported.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Prabir Bhattacharjee, Secretary General of Tea Association of India, said, there is a huge export market for India to tap into if it plays its cards well.

He also expects tea prices to firm up further in the coming months.

Watch video for more.