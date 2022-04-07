Sweet gains for sugar: Experts decode government's ethanol blending policy

Sugar stocks across the board have been clocking in sweet gains off late. One of the reasons is the fact that the government has announced its ethanol blending policy in which they plan to raise the ethanol use in petrol and diesel from the current 7-8 percent all the way to about 20 percent. Abinash Verma, Director General at Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) and Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Triveni Engineering & Industries discussed this.

Sugar stocks across the board have been clocking in sweet gains off late. Shree Renuka Sugars is up 30 percent in one month, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd is up 40 percent, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd has seen an around 25 percent upmove in the same period. One of the reasons is the fact that the government has announced its ethanol blending policy in which they plan to raise the ethanol use in petrol and diesel from the current 7-8 percent all the way to about 20 percent.

Abinash Verma, Director General at Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) and Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Triveni Engineering & Industries discussed the sector at large.

