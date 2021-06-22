  • SENSEX
Supply constraints in US & Europe will keep steel prices elevated: S&P Global Platts

Updated : June 22, 2021 09:53:56 IST

Paul Bartholomew, senior managing editor at S&P Global Platts, on Tuesday, said that the supply constraints in the US and Europe will keep steel prices elevated.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “We are seeing different performances in different markets. There is still a lot of upside in the US and Europe, maybe due to supply constraints and in China, we are seeing things starting to plateau out a bit and are expecting a softer second half of the year.”

He expects Chinese demand to be soft in Q3 of the calendar year (CY21) owing to seasonal factors and regulatory action.

