Supply constraints in US & Europe will keep steel prices elevated: S&P Global Platts

VIDEOS

Commodities

Updated : June 22, 2021 09:53:56 IST

Paul Bartholomew, senior managing editor at S&P Global Platts, on Tuesday, said that the supply constraints in the US and Europe will keep steel prices elevated.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “We are seeing different performances in different markets. There is still a lot of upside in the US and Europe, maybe due to supply constraints and in China, we are seeing things starting to plateau out a bit and are expecting a softer second half of the year.”

He expects Chinese demand to be soft in Q3 of the calendar year (CY21) owing to seasonal factors and regulatory action.

For the entire interview, watch the video.