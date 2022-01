Sugar prices have surged for the 3rd year amidst tight supplies and growing global demand. According to S&P Global, demand for sugar globally is likely to grow most in last 6 years.

Sugar prices have surged for the 3rd year amidst tight supplies and growing global demand. In 2021, the sugar prices were up by 21 percent.

According to S&P Global, demand for sugar globally is likely to grow most in last 6 years.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Abinash Verma, Director General of Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said that he expects the next couple of years to be very good for the Indian sugar industry.

