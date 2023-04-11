Sugar prices shoot up as production slows amid high demand

India's sugar prices have jumped by around 7 percent in the past three weeks and are expected to rise further. The factors affecting prices can be lower inventories and stronger demand.

While production is set to fall, bulk consumer demand is going up amid the peak summer season. There is also the rise in ethanol production — Brazil ending its tax exemption program for ethanol — and higher demand coming in from China and Europe.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Atul Chaturvedi, Executive Chairman at Shree Renuka Sugars, said, “Sugar demand in the country is reasonably strong. And there is no reason why Indian values should not start inching up. I am using the word inching up for the simple reason that Indian values cannot move in tandem, in the same proportion as the world values, because it is a highly insulated market. But definitely, the effect is there and what we are seeing is it's gone up by about 6 to 7 percent in the last week or 10 days, and there is still some potential for it to go up.”

He added, “So at Rs 35-36, I don't think it's an expensive buy for an Indian consumer, and a couple of rupees more going up I don't think too many eyebrows will be raised as far as the decision-makers are concerned.”

India is the largest exporter of spices across the globe, offering spices and related products of over 200 types. In FY22 alone India exported worth $4.1 billion in spices. One of the spices that India exports is Jira or Cumin, and the prices here have seen a jump of over 45 percent in the past month, amid a high demand and fears of crop damage due to unfavorable weather.

Harjiv Swani, Director at Swani Spice, spoke to CNBC-TV18 to discuss what India's spice landscape looking like right now.

