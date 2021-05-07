  • SENSEX
Spot LNG prices rebound: Key factors to watch

Updated : May 07, 2021 02:03:21 IST

Spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) price has touched USD 9 per MMBtu and there are a number of factors involved. In February, spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices touched record high levels of USD 21 per MMBtu. It then retraced to USD 6 per MMBtu and has now risen from those levels again.

The rebound is driven by strong demand from China, Japan and Korea. The European gas inventories are at a 3-year low. There are also reports of outages at LNG export plants in Russia and Australia.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.
