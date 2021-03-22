Speculative long positions in agri commodities have driven prices higher: Marex Spectron

VIDEOS

March 22, 2021

Agriculture commodity prices have run up because of the easy-money speculation. Adverse weather and hoarding of dry and soft commodities too has been keeping the prices higher.

Gurdev Gill, Agricultural Options Broker at Marex Spectron said that weather concerns in key growing areas are supporting commodity prices.

“We are going through a lot of weather concerns and weather risks with the start of Brazilian crop. We have a very tight situation in terms of ethanol domestically in Brazil which drives the sugar mix and that can really swing the Brazilian production quite considerably. Brazilians are very well hedged for 2021-2022 crop year and that means India comes into play as the major seller if we drive prices higher. The Indian exports are being booked around 4.3 million tonne so far and so there are not going to be big market moves on the way up unless we breach levels where break even, even without the Indian subsidy comes into play which is around 1,850 on the New York market,” he said.

He also said that high in-house consumption has supported sugar demand.

“Sugar is a cheap commodity, it tastes good, and it is very hard to replicate that taste. In the UK for instance, baking has gone through the roof, in-house pass times have changed. Overall, we have seen that the reality is that the destination demand in places like Indonesia and also Africa is there and we are seeing import tenders around the world taking place which gives us an indication that whatever decide consumption is incredibly hard to estimate on global basis,” he said.