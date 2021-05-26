Silver got more upside; expect USD 30/ounce, says XM Australia CEO

VIDEOS

Updated : May 26, 2021 17:24:45 IST

Silver has got more upside and it will be the best one to look at, said Peter Mcguire, CEO of XM Australia, on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “Silver has got more upside and it will be the best one to look. There have been big moves on the upside and that will continue and could be at USD 30 per ounce very quickly.”

On the US market, Mcguire said, “We have been watching that very closely the situation is with the concerns as far as taper. We are living and breathe by these announcements, policy statements and general commentary coming from the Fed.”

