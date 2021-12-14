Silver at 10-weeks lows, price down by 25% in this year

Silver prices are trading at 10-week lows and from their highs, this year the prices are down by 25 percent. Overall for the year, silver is down by 16 percent so it has been a disappointing year till now for the silver prices. This is the worst performance on a yearly basis since 2014.

The first half of this year saw good buying in silver, it was $30 per ounce in the month of February and that was a seven-year highs for silver.

2021 also saw the weakness in prices turning as a positive for the buyers there because in this year, physical buying was up by 32 percent and the industrial demand has been up by 8 percent as well.

