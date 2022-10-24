Should investors buy gold and silver in Samvat 2079? Here’s what experts say

Kunal Shah, Head of Commodities and Currency Research at Nirmal Bang Commodities believes that this is the best time for investors to buy precious metals like gold and silver.

Samvat 2078 proved to be very volatile for commodity markets with many commodities hitting all-time highs followed by very strong profit taking.

Shah said, "This is the best time you can buy precious metals - gold and silver. They are going to outperform the entire commodity universe and we are going to see fantastic returns in 2023. Next one or two months it can still remain choppy because of the impending rate hikes by US and even by the ECB."

"Next two months you buy gold and silver you store it and next Diwali we will see conservatively in gold we are going to see 8-15 percent return and silver is going to move up by 20-25 percent. So very bullish on gold and silver,” he added.

However Philip Newman, MD at Metal Focus expects gold prices to be volatile with modest downward trend in dollar term basis.

