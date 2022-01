Silver has been buzzing in commodities market with launch of products such as ETFs, Fund of Funds and several others.

Silver has been buzzing in commodities market with launch of products such as ETFs, Fund of Funds and several others.

To know more about the products and the outlook for silver, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vikram Dhawan, Head-Commodities & Fund Manager at Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Watch video for more.