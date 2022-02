Russia and Ukraine have a big share in the global commodity supply chain. The ongoing crisis is feared to disrupt supply of some daily essential commodities like sunflower oil, wheat, corn and barley which could hurt the end consumer with higher prices.

Russia and Ukraine have a big share in the global commodity supply chain. The ongoing crisis is feared to disrupt supply of some daily essential commodities like sunflower oil, wheat, corn and barley which could hurt the end consumer with higher prices.

Watch video for a roundup of all commodities that may suffer a big blow if supply is disrupted.