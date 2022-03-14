0

Russia-Ukraine war impact: UN report says food prices may rise as much as 20%

By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Russia and Ukraine play a significant part when it comes to the global food trade. According to a UN report, food prices might skyrocket as much as 20 percent from current levels because of the war.

According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) report, the Russia-Ukraine war could push up food prices 20 percent from where they are right now.
Russia and Ukraine play a significant part when it comes to the global food trade. The report reiterates that 52 percent of the world's sunflower comes in from Russia and 1/3 of the global cereal export also comes from that region.
Catch all the live updates on Russia-Ukraine war here
The Food Price Index, which tracks the international prices of items such as vegetable oils and dairy products, averaged 140.7 points last month, or nearly four percent up from January.
The report also said that wheat continues to be in focus because Russia is the largest exporter and Ukraine is the fifth largest exporter of wheat. It also said that 50 countries take wheat or are dependent on Russia and Ukraine for wheat and that makes the situation so much more critical.
Also Read: As wheat price surges, experts warn against excess export
For more details, watch the accompanying video
