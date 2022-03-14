Russia-Ukraine war impact: UN report says food prices may rise as much as 20%

Russia and Ukraine play a significant part when it comes to the global food trade. According to a UN report, food prices might skyrocket as much as 20 percent from current levels because of the war.

Russia and Ukraine play a significant part when it comes to the global food trade. The report reiterates that 52 percent of the world's sunflower comes in from Russia and 1/3 of the global cereal export also comes from that region.

The Food Price Index, which tracks the international prices of items such as vegetable oils and dairy products, averaged 140.7 points last month, or nearly four percent up from January.

The report also said that wheat continues to be in focus because Russia is the largest exporter and Ukraine is the fifth largest exporter of wheat. It also said that 50 countries take wheat or are dependent on Russia and Ukraine for wheat and that makes the situation so much more critical.

