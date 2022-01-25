Russia-Ukraine tensions and its impact on commodity prices; details here

Every dip in the case of commodities is getting bought into and that is because of the geopolitical tensions. Much of that really seems to be coming in from Russia and Ukraine. Russia is a powerhouse when it comes to commodities only second to China so there are various commodities to keep an eye on.

Every dip in the case of commodities is getting bought into and that is because of the geopolitical tensions. Much of that really seems to be coming in from Russia and Ukraine. There are four scenarios that the world is really working with right now. One that the tensions could lead to a conflict. The second is that the West will react and put tougher sanctions on Russia. Third, financial sanctions coming in on Russia, and that will impact the global trade and the fourth is that the resolution through talks might come in, and there are some talks slated for today.

Russia is a powerhouse when it comes to commodities only second to China so there are various commodities to keep an eye on. Talking about natural gas the impact that Russia, Europe, and Ukraine are having on that 40 to 50 percent of Europe gas imports come in from Russia and many of these pipelines actually pass through Ukraine and that is where the problems are.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.