Russia-Ukraine crisis: Experts discuss what it means for India?

Crude oil prices remain volatile as Brent hovers around the $100 mark. The White House Press Secretary has ruled out any sanction for India and other countries buying oil at a discount from Russia. But, she also warned countries dealing with Russia not to be on the wrong side of history. A Moody's report has highlighted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine carries growing risks to the global economy, with spillovers to the Asia-pacific through several channels. To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anil Wadhwa, Fmr Secy at MEA; Yan Boechat, a reporter from Voice of America and Michael Taylor of Moody's.

Russian troops have intensified their offensive with shelling across the capital city of Kyiv and the second largest city of Kharkiv-- Ukrainian authorities claim Russian troops attacked two residential buildings in Kharkiv leaving two people dead. A 12-storey residential building in Kyiv was also damaged after shelling.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has said both sides continue to hold talks, and that the negotiations are more 'realistic' now-- he is scheduled to deliver a virtual address to the US Congress tonight - he is expected to implore US lawmakers to provide more military aid to counter the Russian offensive.

Crude oil prices remain volatile as Brent hovers around the $100 mark. The White House Press Secretary has ruled out any sanction for India and other countries buying oil at a discount from Russia. But, she also warned countries dealing with Russia not to be on the wrong side of history. A Moody's report has highlighted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine carries growing risks to the global economy, with spillovers to the Asia-pacific through several channels.

To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anil Wadhwa, Fmr Secy at MEA; Yan Boechat, a reporter from Voice of America and Michael Taylor of Moody's.

Watch accompanying video for more.