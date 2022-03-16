Russia-Ukraine crisis: Experts discuss what it means for India?

Russian troops have intensified their offensive with shelling across the capital city of Kyiv and the second largest city of Kharkiv-- Ukrainian authorities claim Russian troops attacked two residential buildings in Kharkiv leaving two people dead. A 12-storey residential building in Kyiv was also damaged after shelling.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has said both sides continue to hold talks, and that the negotiations are more 'realistic' now-- he is scheduled to deliver a virtual address to the US Congress tonight - he is expected to implore US lawmakers to provide more military aid to counter the Russian offensive.
Crude oil prices remain volatile as Brent hovers around the $100 mark. The White House Press Secretary has ruled out any sanction for India and other countries buying oil at a discount from Russia. But, she also warned countries dealing with Russia not to be on the wrong side of history. A Moody's report has highlighted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine carries growing risks to the global economy, with spillovers to the Asia-pacific through several channels.
To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anil Wadhwa, Fmr Secy at MEA; Yan Boechat, a reporter from Voice of America and Michael Taylor of Moody's.
Watch accompanying video for more.