Russia-Ukraine crisis: Crude prices at 7 year highs; experts discuss road ahead

Crude prices are at seven year highs after simmering geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept the market on edge. Despite the wild swing in prices, experts say there are bullish indicators that the underlying market remains robust. This makes the geopolitical happenings all the more crucial with many fearing that crude will touch USD 100 per barrel.

Crude prices are at seven year highs after simmering geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept the market on edge.

Being the world's second largest supplier, a potential Russian invasion could draw sanctions on the western world which in turn would stiffen global supply. Despite the wild swing in prices, experts say there are bullish indicators that the underlying market remains robust.

This makes the geopolitical happenings all the more crucial with many fearing that crude will touch USD 100 per barrel. So what is the outlook for the energy sector? And will anything stop crude's meteoric rise? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Paul Hickin, Director at S&P Global Platts; Sushant Gupta, Director at Wood Mackenzie and Roberto Aguilera, Energy Economist.

Watch video for more.