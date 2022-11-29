English
Rubber prices at 2-year low due to demand-supply mismatch

By Manisha Gupta   Nov 29, 2022 10:46 AM IST (Published)
The rubber prices are declining and trading at a two-year lows for a second straight day in the global markets. There have been concerns on global recession supply chain issues, China COVID restrictions and now Toyota also downgrades Japan production forecast for FY23.

Rubber price has seen a sharp fall in the last month and is trading at two-year lows for a second straight day in the global markets. The fall has been attributed to concerns about a global recession, supply chain issues and China COVID restrictions. Along with this, there is a demand-supply mismatch.

Data from trade analysts shows that globally the annual production of rubber, this year, is expected to go up by four percent but the demand is not matching that.
While production has risen considerably in this fiscal after the COVID restrictions were lifted across the world, the demand rise has not been even half of that.
This has in turn led to production forecast downgrades in Japan, one of the most important rubber industries in the world. Earlier, similar downgrades were seen in Europe and China.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
