Rubber price hits 32-week high; here’s why

International rubber prices have run up quite strongly. Chinese prices are trading at a 32-week high. Tokyo which is the second biggest market for rubber there the prices are trading at 2.5-month highs as well. This has to do with lower production, concerns about labour shortages, wintering of rubber plantations, and also the higher crude oil prices, strong demand that has continued to be supportive. Also, there is demand pick up from the automotive sector that has been supportive.

However, Indian markets are looking at lower prices just holding at Rs 165 per kg. Last year prices surged up to almost Rs 191 per kg as well so from those kinds of levels it is nearly 15 percent on the lower side.

