Revenue mix to improve in FY23: Dwarikesh Sugar

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vijay Banka, MD of Dwarikesh Sugar said that the mix of revenue will be better in FY23 than in FY22.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vijay Banka, MD of Dwarikesh Sugar said that the mix of revenue will be better in FY23 than in FY22.

“A mix of the revenue is going to be better than what it was in the previous year in the sense that we will have more sale of ethanol rather than sugar in this FY.”

On revenues from ethanol Banka said, “When we increase our sales contribution from ethanol segment, going forward, it will be at least about 30 percent of our total revenue and this will result in better margins and therefore better profitability.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video...