PhonePe launches silver investments; allows users to buy silver coins and bars

Fintech major PhonePe on Wednesday said the company has become India's first digital payments platform to launch Silver Investments. Customers can now make payments to buy silver coins and bars. The app assures the highest certified purity of silver, the best prices and safe insured doorstep delivery.

Users can choose from denominations of 10 gram, 20 gram, 50 gram and 100-gram silver coins or bars. They can make payments, track delivery progress and avail support when necessary. PhonePe has partnered with SafeGold, to process payments for 99.99 percent pure silver with quality certification from a NABL-accredited lab.

The coins and bars come with guaranteed weight and purity. They are sealed in international quality packaging with a unique serial number to ensure full-proof quality and traceability of the product.

