Palm oil prices are almost at all-time highs, in fact they are up 20 percent in 2022 itself.

Palm oil prices are almost at all-time highs, in fact they are up 20 percent in 2022 itself.

Palm oil is an important raw material for FMCG companies, confectionaries and cosmetic companies as well.

To discuss the outlook for palm oil prices, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dorab Mistry, Director at Godrej International.

Watch video for more.