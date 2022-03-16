0

Outlook on crude oil still bearish; bullish on aluminium: Nirmal Bang’s Kunal Shah

Kunal Shah of Nirmal Bang Commodities discusses with CNBC-TV18 the current trend in commodities markets. He is not very optimistic about the outlook of crude oil. However, he is bullish on aluminium.

Kunal Shah of Nirmal Bang Commodities discusses with CNBC-TV18 the current trend in commodities markets.
On crude Shah said, “I am not very optimistic about the outlook of crude oil. I am of the view that any rallies in oil should be sold and with the rate hike from the US and the European Central Bank going forward, which is going to follow, I think oil is going to remain under pressure.”
He added, “WTI you can see $90 in a matter of next 20 days to one month, Brent should edge lower $92 and our outlook on oil continue to remain bearish.”
On metals, he said, “We are optimistic about the outlook of metals such as aluminium; we are bullish, and we recommend to go long in aluminium on MCX at Rs 268 for the upside target of Rs 278. So, another 5 to 8 percent upside in aluminium is what we are going to see in days to come.”
