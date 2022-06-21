Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homevideos Newsmarket Newscommodities News

Metal space under pressure; extended declines seen in aluminium, copper and iron ore

videos | IST

Metal space under pressure; extended declines seen in aluminium, copper and iron ore

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Mini

The crude oil prices have seen some rebound from the losses seen yesterday, June 20. It is metal space which is worrying because extended declines are seen. 

Oil prices rose 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday, clawing back more of last week's losses as the focus returned to tight supply of crude and fuel products versus concerns about a recession hitting demand down the track.
The metal space, however, remains worrying as extended declines are seen in the space. Aluminium prices are trading at a 1-year low as the Chinese May aluminium imports have declined by nearly 16 percent.
Copper prices, in the US, declined to 15-month lows and prices fall below $4 a pound.
Workers of Codelco in Chile are preparing for a national strike - which could lead to some support to the prices but otherwise, overall the metal space is under pressure.
Also Read: Oil rises over $115 per barrel on market caution over supply concerns
The iron ore prices declined 11 percent yesterday in Dalian and 8 percent down in Singapore as well.
The Chinese steel consumption has continued to decline and the steel prices in China are at a 16-month low. So the pain in metals continues.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More