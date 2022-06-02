Oil prices fell by around 2 percent in early Asian trade on Thursday after the sixth round of meetings of the European Union continues without another sanction on Russia. The ambassadors are meeting yet again today.

Oil prices fell by around 2 percent in early Asian trade on Thursday after the sixth round of meetings of the European Union continues without another sanction on Russia. The ambassadors are meeting yet again today.

Brent crude was down $2.76, or 2.4 percent, at $113.53 a barrel at 0024 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.89, or 2.9 percent, to $112.37 a barrel.

Hungary is trying to stall it at various levels. Hungary — which gets around 65 percent of its oil and 85 percent of its gas from Russia — was alone among Ukraine’s EU neighbors to refuse to supply it with military aid.

Apart from that, the markets are also looking at increasing inventories from the US which seems to be putting some pressure on prices as well.

Apart from crude oil, reactions are coming in other commodities as well. Rubber is trading at a one-month high in the international markets as demand from China increased and the inventories in Japan and Shanghai continued to decline.

The markets are also keeping an eye on the latest production report from Vietnam and Thailand.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.