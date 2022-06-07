Crude oil prices hold around USD 120 per barrel. The Asian consumers are ready to buy whether it's cheaper crude from Russia or expensive crude from Saudi Arabia and there is strong demand from China and the US driving season continues to keep the prices for a third straight day.

It has been good going for the metal prices also, especially with the strong Chinese reopening, positive US jobs data and reports that the US is looking to lower some tariffs on Chinese imports that were put in by the previous administration seems to be improving the sentiments. So whether it's aluminium, copper, or zinc, all of these metals open firm in the Chinese markets.

