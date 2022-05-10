Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Oil, metal prices sink on demand concerns

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Mini

Everything in commodities has seen a very sharp decline overnight. Crude oil prices sank 6 percent overnight. It is a strength in the US dollar, weak demand concerns and the China COVID-19 restrictions continued for another month clearly seem to be weighing on.

Everything in commodities has seen a very sharp decline overnight. Crude oil prices sank 6 percent overnight. It is a strength in the US dollar, weak demand concerns and the China COVID-19 restrictions continued for another month clearly seem to be weighing on.
Not just crude, metals are also declining sharply. Silver, within the metal space, saw very sharp falls, and the prices fall to 21-month lows. Copper prices have fallen to the lowest levels in five months, aluminum prices are also trading at the lowest levels in the last four and a half months. Gold prices are down 1.5 percent overnight.
Weak manufacturing factory data has been witnessed, weak gross domestic product (GDP) numbers are coming in from various countries and the strength in the US dollar is making it even more difficult to buy them.
Watch the accompanying video for more details.
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com’s blog
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More