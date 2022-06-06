Crude oil prices are trading at a 3-month high on Monday, with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised July crude oil prices for Asian buyers to higher-than-expected levels.

Crude oil prices are trading at a 3-month high on Monday, with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised July crude oil prices for Asian buyers to higher-than-expected levels.

This came amid a tight supply even after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to accelerate output increases over the next two months. Brent crude was up 91 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $120.63 a barrel at 0343 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95.

Saudi Arabia raised the official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia to a $6.50 premium versus the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks, from a $4.40 premium in June, state oil producer Aramco said on Sunday.

The July OSP is the highest since May when prices hit all-time highs due to worries of disruption in supplies from Russia amid sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Markets were anticipating an increase of $1.5 per barrel, the price rise has been by $2.10 per barrel to $6.5 per barrel, which is above the benchmark prices. However, even at these current levels, no demand destruction has been witnessed leading to the producers increasing the prices.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.