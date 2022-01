Constant gains have been witnessed on metal space, where aluminum prices are trading at a 2-month high and nickel prices are trading at 1-month high. The Shanghai inventories are trading very close to all-time lows that were seen in the month of August in 2020 at around Rs 4,455 per tonne, right now the inventories stand at Rs 4,850 per tonne.

