Money Money Money: Looking to invest in gold this festive season? Here's what experts recommend

Updated : October 01, 2019 09:14 PM IST

The festive season has begun and Money Money Money kicks off its festive series with a look on gold. It has been a phenomenal journey for the precious metals space overall.

In terms of the Indian context, prices are up 20 percent in a year when equities have not done so well and the fixed income market has been in the doldrums. However, now that gold has seen such a tremendous journey, what should you do going forward?

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Harsh Roongta of harshroongta.com and Surendra Mehta, secretary, India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) discussed whether you should increase your allocation and what determines the asset allocation.
