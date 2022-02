Metals prices have rebounded after the US dollar slipped from a 19-month high, making it cheaper to buy metals. PMI numbers, the factory data from Europe wasn't strong, but the UK, Japan, Russia have posted strong growth manufacturing numbers, showing the metal demand will continue to be stronger. India's allocation of $530 billion in the next fiscal on public infrastructure is expected to support metal prices as well.

Metals prices have rebounded after the US dollar slipped from a 19-month high, making it cheaper to buy metals. PMI numbers, the factory data from Europe wasn't strong, but the UK, Japan, Russia have posted strong growth manufacturing numbers, showing the metal demand will continue to be stronger. India's allocation of $530 billion in the next fiscal on public infrastructure is expected to support metal prices as well.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.