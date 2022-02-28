Metal prices to jump further if Russia-Ukraine talks make no headway, says Nirmal Bang Commodities

Metal prices are going to run away further till the time there is any positive outcome coming out of the talks between Russia and Ukraine, said Kunal Shah, Head of Commodities and Currency Research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He believes steel, nickel and aluminium are going to up with this crisis. His favourite pick is aluminium. He expects another 10 percent upside in aluminium. Nickel too looks attractive, can test Rs 2,000 per tonne on MCX. Steel prices are also going to go up, he said.

