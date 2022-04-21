Metal prices expected to correct 10-15%: Probis Securities

Commodity prices have been surging lately but metal prices have seen some profit booking with copper trading at 1 month low and aluminum trading at 2 month low. Jonathan Barratt, CIO of Probis Securities in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said, the IMF data has provided the basis for the commodity market to correct but expects a good support to come in on dips.

Commodity prices have been surging lately but metal prices have seen some profit booking with copper trading at 1 month low and aluminum trading at 2 month low.

Improvement in production and unfavorable economic data released by IMF combined with US dollar trading at a 2 year high are some of the factors weighing on metal prices.

Jonathan Barratt, CIO of Probis Securities in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said, the IMF data has provided the basis for the commodity market to correct but expects a good support to come in on dips.

He expects 10-15 percent correction in metal prices from current levels.

Watch video for more.