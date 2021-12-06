MCX to launch nickel options contract on December 13; details here

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rishi Nathany, Head of Business Development & Marketing at MCX said, the new product will suit all participants, be it investors, traders or hedgers. MCX already has options contracts for gold, silver and crude.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be launching nickel options contract on 13th of December.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rishi Nathany, Head of Business Development & Marketing at MCX said, the new product will suit all participants, be it investors, traders or hedgers.

MCX already has options contracts for gold, silver and crude.

Nathany said the nickel options contract will be based on 1.5 tonne nickel futures contracts with tick size of 5 paisa and strike interval of Rs 20.

Watch video for more.