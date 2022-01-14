MCX says demand of cotton futures suspension irrational

Cotton prices gained nearly 40 percent in 2021. However as cotton prices remain firm and farmers cheer the upmove, a section of cotton traders are asking for cotton futures to be suspended.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rishi Nathany, Head of Business Development & Marketing at MCX said, "The exchange is a neutral platform where we allow for proper price discovery and price risk management. There is nothing amiss in the market and they are functioning in a smooth and proper manner. So any demand for banning of any contracts doesn't hold much water."
