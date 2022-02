MCX has empaneled two domestic refined-lead producers - Pilot Industries and Gravita India to deliver lead on the exchange.Till now only LME approved brands were able to deliver on the exchange.

According to MCX the move will support nationwide organised metals trade, price discovery and transparency.

To know more, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rishi Nathany, Head of Business Development & Marketing at MCX.

