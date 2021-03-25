  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market Commodities
VIDEOS
Commodities

Lockdowns & COVID dominant factors for all asset pricing, says Wing Fung’s Mark To

Updated : March 25, 2021 01:06 PM IST

The lockdowns and COVID pandemic are dominant factors for all asset pricing right now, said Mark To, head of research at Wing Fung Financial Group, on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “The current situation is that the lockdown as well as the pandemic is a dominant factor for all asset pricing that we are all looking forward to future prospects based on these.”

All risky assets are suffering from the same factors, he noted, adding that investors and traders are trying to adapt to a change in the interest rate environment.

For more details, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement