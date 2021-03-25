Lockdowns & COVID dominant factors for all asset pricing, says Wing Fung’s Mark To

VIDEOS

Commodities

Updated : March 25, 2021 01:06 PM IST

The lockdowns and COVID pandemic are dominant factors for all asset pricing right now, said Mark To, head of research at Wing Fung Financial Group, on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “The current situation is that the lockdown as well as the pandemic is a dominant factor for all asset pricing that we are all looking forward to future prospects based on these.”

All risky assets are suffering from the same factors, he noted, adding that investors and traders are trying to adapt to a change in the interest rate environment.

