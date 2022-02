Tehmasp Printer, MD of International Gemological Institute (IGI) in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said demand for diamonds has increased tremendously. According to Printer the diamond industry saw a growth of 20 percent in 2021.

He said lab-grown diamonds are seeing a surge in demand as they are more affordable.

