JPMorgan bullish on crude oil, says prices can scale to $150/barrel

JPMorgan India bullish on crude oil and expects prices scale to USD 150 per barrel, Pinakin Parekh, India oil & gas, metal research, told CNBC-TV18.

Parekh further said that demand should also continue to improve.

Talking about steel, he said that China will produce less steel which is positive for the global steel environment.

Parekh expects steel earnings to bounce back in Q4 of FY22 after a blip in Q3FY22.

