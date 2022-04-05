Is gold the best inflation hedge? Experts discuss

Beating inflation is the hardest challenge for any investor. This has several market participants finding a space haven or other safe haven in gold, which has had historically performed well during high inflationary periods.

The uncertainty triggered by the Russia- Ukraine conflict has left the both equity and commodity markets in a constant state of flux. The far reaching effects of this conflict has also compounded inflation, taking it to a multi decade highs globally. This has led to investors scrambling in search of safe havens to keep their portfolios intact.

The time-tested friend of many investors generally allows one to offset other losses given that the yellow metal doesn't lose out that much in times of high inflation. Dimming safe haven demand following COVID surprises take steep cuts making gold a tempting safe haven when Russia initially invaded Ukraine. So will gold safeguard your investments against inflation and does that mean it is time to bet on gold?

To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta spoke to Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO India at World Gold Council; Surendra Mehta, Director at the India Bullion and Jewellers Association; and Chirag Mehta of Quantum AMC.

