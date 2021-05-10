Iron ore jumps 10%; here's a look at the key triggers

Iron ore, which is a key input for blast furnace steelmakers, is at a new high. Iron ore futures in Singapore are up 10 percent.Here’s a look at the underlying triggers.
Watch the video for more.
- Chinese steel output and apparent demand is up 19 percent YoY in March.
- China's environmental policies for the steel industry supportive of higher grade iron ore.
- World demand conditions, ex-China remain robust. World steel output saw 2.3 percent growth in March and global PMI stands at 10-year high.
- Western and Chinese GDP growth forecasts revised higher.
- Brazil iron ore exports are soft; around 300 mtpa based on a 4-week moving average.
- Australian exports were also soft at the start of April, but have since recovered.