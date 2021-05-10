  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market Commodities
VIDEOS
Commodities

Iron ore jumps 10%; here's a look at the key triggers

Updated : May 10, 2021 01:41:46 IST

Iron ore, which is a key input for blast furnace steelmakers, is at a new high. Iron ore futures in Singapore are up 10 percent.

Here’s a look at the underlying triggers.
  • Chinese steel output and apparent demand is up 19 percent YoY in March.
  • China's environmental policies for the steel industry supportive of higher grade iron ore.
  • World demand conditions, ex-China remain robust. World steel output saw 2.3 percent growth in March and global PMI stands at 10-year high.
  • Western and Chinese GDP growth forecasts revised higher.
  • Brazil iron ore exports are soft; around 300 mtpa based on a 4-week moving average.
  • Australian exports were also soft at the start of April, but have since recovered.
Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement